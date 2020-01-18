FLORENCE — The third installment in the "Get Out of Town" travel series is Sunday at the Florence-Lauderdale Public Library.
The series, which is free to the public, is held at 2 p.m. each Sunday through January.
Sunday's featured topic is "Insiders Oxford" with guest speaker Michael Pretes.
Pretes will talk about his time as a visiting fellow in Oxford, England.
The library is located at 350 N Wood Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.