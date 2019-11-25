FLORENCE — Join a Shoals legend in celebrating his birthday Tuesday at Travis Wammack's Birthday Bash.
The guitarist will be honored with a concert featuring his Snakeman Band
The event is 7-9 p.m. at Shoals Theatre. Tickets are $25 on the floor and $20 in the balcony. They are available through theshoalstheatre.org or at the box office from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 256-764-1700 for information.
Borm in Walnut, Mississippi, Wammack came to the Shoals from Memphis in 1969 to work at Rick Hall's FAME Recording Studios, working on sessions with Aretha Franklin, Wilson Pickett, Little Richard, Mac Davis, Clarence Carter, the Osmond Brothers, Bobbie Gentry, Candi Staton, Delbert McClinton, Liza Minnelli, Narvel Felts and many more.
He spent several years as Little Richard's touring guitarist and has worked as a solo artists for decades.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.