FLORENCE — When Casey Cole White pleaded guilty to first-degree escape, that eliminated the need for a trial in his felony murder charge in the death of Vicky White.
The plea dismissed the felony murder charge.
It also brought to an end any need to navigate a slew of logistical challenges, the potential for a trial lasting several weeks, and summoning as many as 600 Lauderdale County residents.
Casey White pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree escape in the death of the former Lauderdale County Detention Center assistant director, who died on May 9, 2022, from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head after she crashed the vehicle she and Casey White were in while being pursued by law enforcement in Indiana.
During the plea hearing, Casey White admitted he and Vicky White worked together on the April 29, 2022, escape that led law enforcement on an 11-day manhunt.
White's sentencing is set for June 8 in Lauderdale County Circuit Court Judge Ben Graves' courtroom. The sentencing range for first-degree escape is 20 years to life, but the plea agreement calls for a life sentence, Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly said.
The decision came about an hour after a status conference. During that conference, Graves, Connolly and White's five-member defense team tried to hammer out details for the trial. It became apparent the trial would involve more than just the standard types of logistics.
"There were a lot of moving parts," Connolly said.
• For one, defense attorney Robert Tuten told Graves he could see the trial lasting 3 to 4 weeks. Typically, a jury session lasts two weeks, and individual trials, even murder trials, rarely last beyond a week.
• There also was the question of whether to keep the trial in Lauderdale County. The defense had requested a change of venue, but Graves said he wanted to try to find a fair jury in Lauderdale County and would only consider moving it if a jury could not be seated.
The judge said it wasn't a question of finding jurors who did not have knowledge of the case, but one that could set aside everything they had heard and reach a verdict based only on evidence and testimony presented during the trial.
• An issue the state would have had to address involved explaining to jurors why Casey White could be charged in Vicky White's death if the fatal gunshot was self-inflicted.
The Lauderdale County grand jury that issued the indictment did so based on Section 13A-6-2 of the Code of Alabama, which includes first-degree escape among examples of an act that can result in the felony murder charge if someone dies because of such an act.
Connolly said White could have been charged whether Vicky White's gunshot wound was self-inflicted or accidental, because his charge is based on the action of escaping leading to her death.
• The state also had to deal with another issue: since Vicky White's death occurred in Evansville, Indiana, prosecutors would have had to bring in authorities from there. Connolly said he had approximately 15 witnesses from Evansville.
"I went up there a few weeks ago with the investigator trying to get the logistics of making that happen," he said. "It would have been a huge expense. The idea would be that we would try to ballpark when we would need them. It's about a 51/2-hour drive. Each one would have to spend at least one night in a hotel."
Connolly said authorities in Evansville were willing to make the journey and stay as long as it took.
"Everybody was extremely cooperative and willing to do everything we needed to do to have the trial," he said.
• Another issue involving Evansville authorities is that the defense made two motions to suppress statements Casey White made to two detectives after he was apprehended in Evansville.
During the status conference, it was suggested that those hearings take place during breaks in the trial while the detectives are here to testify. Those hearings would have taken place during breaks because jurors could not be present during them.
• There also was an issue involving housing another player in the trial — Casey White, himself.
Lauderdale County authorities have made it clear they do not want him in the Lauderdale County Detention Center again. That means he would have had to be housed elsewhere during the trial, likely a nearby county jail.
That issue still must be resolved for Casey White's capital murder trial in the Oct. 23, 2015, stabbing death of Connie Ridgeway, whose body was discovered that day at her Rogersville apartment. That trial remains set for Aug. 14.
• Graves revealed during the status conference that the court would need to make a decision on a proposed media plan that was submitted by a media outlet. He was referring to a request from Court TV to have a camera in the courtroom. The case has attracted national and even international attention and Court TV wanted to air the case live.
• As for the jury, due to the publicity surrounding the trial, Graves said he was considering sending jury notices to 500 to 600 Lauderdale County residents.
During the status conference, Graves discussed a proposal from Connolly, and the defense indicated it would go along with it. The plan called for bringing in the jury panel on June 5, which is the Monday before the June 12 date that had been set for the trial.
The state and defense were to compile a questionnaire for the jury prospects to fill out. The state and defense then would have reviewed the responses on June 6-7, and the panel would return June 8 for questioning June 8 and 9, with the goal of having a jury selected by the end of the week in time for opening statements on June 12.
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.