TRINITY EPISCOPAL
Trinity Episcopal Church in downtown Florence will hold a vigil at 5:30 p.m. today to pray for those affected in the deadly shooting at St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills Thursday afternoon. [FILE/PAT HOOD/TIMESDAILY]

FLORENCE – Shoals area Episcopal churches are inviting the public to an afternoon vigil today to pray for the victims and families affected by Thursday night’s deadly shooting at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills.

