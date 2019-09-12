Heat indexes are expected to soar today and Friday, as above-normal temperatures continue to dominate the forecast.
Today's high is expected to be 96 degrees with a heat index of 104, according to the National Weather Service office in Huntsville. Friday's high will be near 95 with a heat index near 103.
Officials said heat advisories often are issued when the heat index reaches 105 degrees or above.
Thus far, every day in September has seen a high in the 90s, according to weather service data.
There are some rain chances, with a 20 percent chance today, 30 percent chance Friday and 40 percent Friday night, the forecast states.
The weekend also will see highs near 90, with rain chances 40 percent Saturday and 20 percent Saturday night and Sunday. Sunday's high will be near 89.
The normal high for today's date is 86 degrees, with a normal low of 63, according to weather service data.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.