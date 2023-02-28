FLORENCE — Trowbridge’s Ice Cream & Sandwich Shop's famed orange-pineapple ice cream will be back.
First, however, the owners want to make sure it's the precise same flavor that has been part of the downtown restaurant's tradition for nearly 105 years.
On Monday, owner Pam Trowbridge stared into an empty 3-gallon bucket after dipping out the last of the orange-pineapple flavor. She then placed a sign behind the counter telling people they are temporarily out of the flavor.
Supplier Mayfield Dairy Farms decided to discontinue the flavor, but Trowbridge found another supplier, which is working on perfecting it so it can return to the restaurant.
In fact, she is about to head to that supplier — Nash Family Creamery in Chapel Hill, Tennessee — with one final bucket of the original orange-pineapple ice cream to help the creamery in its efforts to replicate it.
"They've sent us two different batches," Trowbridge said. "They've done a pretty good job of replicating it and we'll make it work out. We are selling whatever they sent to us, letting our customers sample it and getting their feedback on it. They're making adjustments as we give them feedback. We're in the process of working it out."
She believes Nash will make it work once the business gets the original ice cream, so it will have specifics on its taste.
"I have one 48-ounce container of the original and I told them I'd drive up there and give it to them," Trowbridge said. "They haven't had anything to go on."
Meanwhile, she has been getting questions about its return.
"Everybody is asking," Trowbridge said. "That's what we're famous for. My great-grandfather invented that flavor before he moved to Florence and built Trowbridge's."
That was Texas dairy farmer Paul Trowbridge, who only needed a brief visit to fall in love with Florence.
"He was on his way from McAllen, Texas, to a dairy convention in North Carolina and stopped here in Florence and liked it so well and saw all the development with the dam being built and saw great potential, and packed up his family and moved to Florence," Pam Trowbridge said.
She said the business sold some 270 3-gallon containers of orange-pineapple in 2020 and in 2021. She said it gets about 50 dips from each container.
"It's our No. 1 seller, besides vanilla," she said.
