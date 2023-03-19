FLORENCE — The University of North Alabama Board of Trustees and other university groups have made a clear statement that pedestrian safety is of utmost importance.
The board unanimously approved a resolution Friday supporting enhanced pedestrian safety on city streets that traverse UNA.
In doing so, trustees joined other UNA organizations that have made similar resolutions this year, including the Parking and Traffic Committee, Safety and Emergency Preparedness Committee, Shared Government Executive Committee, Faculty Senate, Staff Senate and Student Government Association.
This comes as UNA and the city of Florence are exploring ways to enhance safety along Pine Street on the west side of campus and Wood Avenue on the east side of campus.
UNA President Ken Kitts said there were two incidents, one in 2021 and the other in 2022, of a student being struck by a vehicle and injured while crossing a street.
"We've known there are pedestrian safety issues on Pine Street and Wood Avenue for a number of years," Kitts said after the meeting.
During his comments to the board, Kitts told trustees he would share the resolutions with Mayor Andy Betterton and the city council.
"This is an issue that keeps me up at night," he said.
The resolution states the board joins the other campus groups and UNA administration "in voicing its view that pedestrian safety on city roadways that traverse the campus is a priority issue that affects the welfare of all members of the UNA community."
The resolution also thanks city officials for steps already being made on the issue, and encourages the city and university to implement the measures.
UNA Town and Gown task force and city leaders are interested in building a fence along the sidewalks of the bridge area of Pine Street. The fence would be enclosed on both sides and on top.
“I am delighted with the work of the Town and Gown Committee which Dr. Kitts and I appointed," Betterton said. "One of the initiatives they have considered is better safety on north Pine Street. More options are in the works for the future, but upgrades to the bridge on campus will soon be implemented. This will include structural upgrades and safety fencing on the walking surfaces on both sides of the bridge. This has long been needed.”
Betterton said he envisions fencing similar to what runs along Singing River Bridge.
There also is consideration of having a countdown clock on the pedestrian crossings across Pine Street so people will know how long they have to cross.
In addition, there is serious talk about limiting that four-lane stretch of Pine Street to two lanes or three lanes.
