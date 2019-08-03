TUSCUMBIA — U.S. Senatorial candidate and former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville is making several campaign stops in the Shoals this weekend.
He spoke Friday to Tuscumbia City Schools teachers during an in-service session, stressing the importance of motivating students, just as a coach motivates players.
"You've got to know the heart of a kid," Tuberville said. "It's our job to push them and get to that point. Sometimes you fail. I've failed before."
He said coaches and teachers have the opportunity to instill a work ethic into those players and students that enables them to reach their goals.
Tuberville later visited Ivy Green, the Alabama Music Hall of Fame and Wishbone Studios.
Today, he is speaking at the Shoals Republican Club breakfast and at Crosspoint Church of Christ in Florence, followed by a 1 p.m. meeting at the Shoals Chamber of Commerce.
