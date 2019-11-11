ST. FLORIAN — The 53rd annual Turkey Shoot sponsored by the Knights of Columbus will be Nov. 23 and Dec. 14 at Langer Hall.
The event begins at 7 a.m. both days. There are entries for shotgun, .22-caliber rifle and .22 pistol rounds. All ammunition is provided.
The event is youth and family friendly. Concessions will be available throughout the day.
Langer Hall is located at 4051 Lauderdale 30.
