TUSCUMBIA — City officials were late by about two months approving the budget, but it allowed more time to come up with a savings of $120,000 for reserves, according to Mayor Kerry Underwood.
This year's budget is $8.1 million, about $100,000 more than last year's.
"We were into February approving the budget this year because we were trying to find that $120,000," Underwood said. "There was no easy answer because we didn't want to de-fund any department."
In the end, the solution was to drop operations (all city departments) by 4%, thus still allowing for a 1.5% raise for all employees except police. Police got a slightly higher raise, but with a lowered overtime allotment which resulted in a savings of about $20,000.
Underwood said he understands that cutting overtime is never popular, but it was important to raise the salary to such a level that new, young officers coming to Tuscumbia will stay.
"We bring them in and send them to the police academy just for them to go elsewhere a short time later, so we needed to do something to keep them," Underwood said. "Some of the officers will indeed bring home less money because they aren't working 50 to 60 hours per week."
Police Chief Tony Logan said his department's greatest liability lies within the first three years of the officer's career, adding that recruitment and retention are paramount.
"If we can retain them, our liability with the city is better and it certainly means better service for the people of Tuscumbia," Logan said.
The raise means officers will take home about $1,000 a year more.
"It's a tight budget for sure," Logan said. "About 80% of our budget is in personnel so we're very limited in our operations but we knew we all had to cut that 4% so you just do it."
Parks and Recreation Director Joel Kendrick said the cut to his department was about $40,000. He said there have been cuts the past two years as well and "it can't help but affect services."
"Our goal is for the public not to notice," he said. "Personnel is the big portion of the budget and we're already short-handed so we can't cut there. But we'll be more frugal with maintenance, but still keeping up. We were fortunate to have purchased some equipment and done some facility things through the bond issue, so we'll just keep a close eye on things."
Underwood said he's had good cooperation from the various city departments. He has set a goal of building the city's reserve to the suggested 10% level, putting it at about $800,000.
"We have really good people working in this city and they know what we're up against financially," he said.
"The budget is certainly a challenge but we're looking at creating a better revenue stream. We have a new Dollar Tree coming in so we'll be adding to our tax base some. Everything's stable now and we should start having some increases."
One helpful area has been in online sales tax revenues that started just over a year ago.
"We're hoping it's going to cover the $120,000," Underwood said. "It's looking pretty good."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.