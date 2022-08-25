TUSCUMBIA — The Tuscumbia City Council is considering installing electric vehicle charging stations in the city, a move that would be a first for a municipality in Colbert County.
top story
Tuscumbia City Council considers installing EV charging stations
- By Lisa Singleton-Rickman Staff Writer
-
-
- 0
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- Dr. Janet Latricia King
- David 'DJ' James Young
- Starting hot: Bowens, Himber help answer questions in Brooks' opener
- Larena Lynn Harrell
- Fred Holt, Sr.
- Shocker: Mars Hill loses to Cullman on final-play fumble TD
- Howard Eugene Morris
- Friday's prep football roundup: Porter’s 6 TDs rally Loretto; Deshler upends Madison Academy
- Elizabeth Woods
- Court files: Rape occurred in R.A. Hubbard field house
Images
Videos
Commented
- Why search Trump's Florida estate now? (1)
- Cleanup slated for today on Hawk Pride Mountain (1)
- Cost estimate for U.S. 72 widening project jumps almost $5M (1)
- Math, science teachers still difficult to find (1)
- What is Jan. 6 commission hiding? (1)
- I believe that biology is real (1)
- Starting hot: Bowens, Himber help answer questions in Brooks' opener (1)
- Manslaughter trial set for this week (1)
- You Said It (1)
- Council approves 1-time payment for Sheffield retirees, beneficiaries (1)
- 7 Points pop-up market to highlight neighborhood's growth (1)
- Parents express concern about Gattman Park ball fields (1)
- Opioid settlement could net Florence $1.15M (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.