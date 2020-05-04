TUSCUMBIA — The city council will meet at 5:30 p.m. today in a work session with the regular monthly business meeting immediately following.
The meeting will be held virtually, via the City of Tuscumbia Facebook page.
The council is expected to declare a vacancy for an accounting clerk, and discuss the back-to-school sales tax holiday and noise ordinance.
