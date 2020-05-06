TUSCUMBIA — Police officers will be given the authority to make judgement calls and act on noise complaints in a new ordinance being proposed.
The current noise ordinance is based on decibel levels, requiring a device to measure the noise.
"It was just hard to catch violators, for one thing, because by the time the noise could be measured, it was gone from the area," Mayor Kerry Underwood said. "It was time for a policy change."
Under the proposed ordinance, which should be ready to implement in early summer, police officers will be allowed to make judgement calls on noise complaints based upon set parameters.
Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan introduced the same ordinance in 1999 in Florence, and the city still abides by that ordinance today.
"We felt like it was a good sound ordinance and we've been needing to change the current one for a while," Underwood said. "This way it's practical and easier to enact and regulate.
"There will be exceptions for festivals and other events in downtown and around the city," Underwood said.
The council will read the new ordinance in final form in two weeks, and vote on it two weeks later.
In other business conducted Monday council members:
• Declared a vacancy for the position of accounting clerk following the resignation of Melinda Hallander.
"This is a position we need to get filled as quickly as possible," Underwood said.
He established a one-month-long timeline for filling the position.
• Approved the statewide 2020 Back-To-School sales tax holiday set for July 17-19. Other Shoals cities either have already approved, or are expected to approve, the date as well.
