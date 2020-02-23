TUSCUMBIA — City officials are breathing a little easier these days now that they've paid off the City Hall building and are focusing on future improvements.
City Hall moved to the former post office building downtown, a historical relocation that officials say they're glad they made.
The city purchased the building from the late Harvey Robbins for $129,000 in August, 2009.
While the project didn't lack enthusiasm, it did lack money.
With the necessary renovations costing more than anticipated, what started out as an $800,000 venture to renovate the building sufficiently, turned into nearly $1.3 million.
The city secured a note for $275,000, with 20 years to pay it off.
City Clerk Jo Ann Armstead said the goal was always to pay the building off in 10 years and it was a goal reached – last spring in fact.
The renovations were extensive in the building that most Tuscumbia officials agree is best described as a maze.
To create an office setting, the building had to be opened up and walls built back in strategic locations. The courtroom, in fact, was built on top of the landing.
Armstead said the relocation of City Hall really wasn't negotiable because "our residents didn't want it any other way."
The payoff of the building, about 10 months ago seemed to slip past everyone because normal payments were made but also community development funds (state allocations for capital projects) were used as they came available throughout the decade.
Mayor Kerry Underwood said it's important to note that the money used for the building could not be used in the general fund.
"I didn't know it would be paid off quite this quickly but I'm glad it did," he said, adding that the city can now move on to other needed improvements.
"It's a showpiece for sure," Underwood said of the building. "We preserved the historical significance of that important building and it's something to be proud of."
City Councilman Mike Isom said the next big project hasn't been nailed down but that the freed up money could be used for needed paving and road projects if necessary.
