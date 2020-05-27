TUSCUMBIA — Mayor Kerry Underwood said City Hall is tentatively set to re-open June 1.
The city's offices have been closed to the public since late March due to the coronavirus.
City employees have continued to work, with interactions with the public being conducted by appointment only.
Underwood said he'd hoped to open this week, but unforeseen circumstances, including the retirement of the building's full time cleaning employee, has delayed the process.
"We decided it would be better to wait a little bit as we've been able to keep up pretty well so far," Underwood said. "We're searching for someone to fill her position, but may have to go with a cleaning company until we can replace her."
Underwood said he has ordered a spray disinfectant machine as well.
"I'm shooting for June 1, but as we've seen, these are really uncertain times, so at this point I'm saying that's our tentative plan," he said.
While much business has been conducted the past two months via appointment, there's been a backlog in municipal court cases.
Municipal Court Clerk JoAnn Crouch said the first court session has been set for June 3 and will handle arraignments only.
Crouch said she expects most trials to begin Aug. 5.
All defendants and court personnel will be required to wear masks, and only defendants will be allowed in the courtroom.
Helen Keller Public Library is also scheduled to begin doing curbside business on June 1. The library was in transition between head librarians when the pandemic hit and the library closed at the end of March.
Elizabeth South has been named the new librarian, replacing Tammy Collins who retired.
"Primarily we're just trying to get physical materials into people's hands," South said. "Libraries are a close contact service so we're trying to figure out how to meet recommended social distancing guidelines and still provide services."
The service will be available in the afternoon hours. Requests for materials can be made via email, phone or through the online catalog.
