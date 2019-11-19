TUSCUMBIA — The Tuscumbia Civitan Club has unveiled its 2019 Christmas ornament featuring Colbert County's original courthouse.
It is the 24th ornament in the ongoing series that showcases historical sites and landmarks in the community.
The original red brick courthouse was built in 1882. A fire of unknown origin gutted the building. The current Colbert County Courthouse, completed a year after the fire, incorporates the original walls and window openings.
Ornaments are $15 and are available at Cold Water Books, Fiddledee D!, The Palace and financial institutions in town. Inventory from previous years will also be offered as long as they are available.
Ornaments may also be purchased from Civitan Club members.
