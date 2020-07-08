TUSCUMBIA— The city council this week laid the groundwork for a sales tax abatement for its newest business, the Dollar Tree.
The business, located at 1401 Woodmont Drive in the former Fred's Discount Store building, opened last month.
Mayor Kerry Underwood said the store fills a need in the city and is a good fit.
The council discussed 50% reduction in the business's sales taxes for the foreseeable future. The city collects a 3.5% sales tax. The abatement would continue until the property owners, Danny Hardeman and Greg Pounders, recapture their building renovation investment of approximately $300,000.
The two Shoals businessmen offered the incentive during negotiations to locate Dollar Tree in Tuscumbia.
The building was divided into two separate spaces with Dollar Tree occupying only half. The other side of the building is available.
The council will vote on the issue at its July 20 meeting, after tabling the vote Monday night to allow time to collect the invoices confirming improvement costs.
"The council wanted the resolution to be specific as to the amount we were abating," Underwood said.
Underwood said after the abatement, the city would collect about $20,000 per year (based on a low sales estimate of $1.5 million), plus has the other side of the building on which to collect taxes once it is occupied.
In other action the council:
• Approved the purchase of a flat-bottom boat up to $5,000 to use in cleanup of a recurring problem of pesky plant life overtaking the pond in Spring Park.
Tuscumbia Parks and Recreation Director Joel Kendrick said the green pond covering requires being pulled up manually from its rooting in the bottom of the pond. With the department down by five employees, there haven't been resources to work the pond.
• Approved the hiring of two positions for the Parks and Recreation Department. Underwood said those two individuals will clean the pond.
• Appointed Paul Grimes to the city's school board, replacing longtime board member Fred Williams, who has served for 20 years.
