TUSCUMBIA — The City Council will meet tonight in a work session at 5:30 p.m. followed by the regular meeting.
The meeting will be held at City Hall. Social distancing will be observed. It will also be live-streamed.
Included on tonight's agenda is discussion and possible action of a city wide noise ordinance, Dollar Tree tax abatement and two city board appointments.
