TUSCUMBIA — Mayor Kerry Underwood said discussion with the city council this week regarding proposed recycling efforts was productive in that the group of city leaders agreed to pursue the wishes of residents.
top story
Tuscumbia Council will do whatever residents want"
- By Lisa Singleton-Rickman Staff Writer
-
-
- 0
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- "Major drug dealer" arrested in Tuscumbia
- American Picker Mike Wolfe visits Muscle Shoals Sound Studio
- Neighbors "shocked" by infant death case in Florence
- Crimson Tide football coach coming to Muscle Shoals
- Ransom note threatens to make Confederate monument a toilet
- Keith Cole
- Alabama expanding vaccine eligibility to 16 and up on Monday
- Alabama veteran fights parole revocation due to state error
- Workers free barges from Happy Hollow Bridge
- DA looking into death of dealer's girlfriend
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Storm-infested day brings heavy rainfall, flooding in the Shoals (1)
- Officials: Man cut down oaks at Civil War site, stole timber (1)
- Landers family making a difference for autism awareness (1)
- Nutrition store opens in downtown Florence (1)
- Auburn chosen to conduct wage, job description study (1)
- Laws, fines can't stem robocall tide (1)
- UNA sports planner (through March 21) (1)
- GI still bothered by Fonda's actions (1)
- Daughter's curiosity led Moore to blade sports competition (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.