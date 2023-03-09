Tuscumbia demotion project still on track By Lisa Singleton-Rickman Staff Writer Mar 9, 2023 11 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TUSCUMBIA — Mayor William Foster said the city's ongoing demolition project is on track despite a setback with rerouting the materials to another landfill.The latest demolition grant, through the Community Development Block Grant for $330,000, aims at demolishing 16 structures, which are mostly residential and commercial.The properties are eyesores in the community and are part of a list of properties that have been deemed nuisances and set for removal.The project is nearly two weeks in the works with the only glitch being the recent closing of the Cherokee landfill forcing rerouting to Russellville."It's going well and has been a smooth process aside from the landfill issue," Foster said. "They're working through it, but it isn't ideal."The properties being demolished are located throughout the city with the exception of the historic district, which was addressed through a previous grant.During this week's city council meeting, Hugh "Bo" Stanley was appointed to the Shoals Solid Waste Authority board.Stanley, who heads the city's street department, is filling the at-large seat vacated by Foster.When Kerry Underwood was elected to the Alabama House of Representatives last fall, Foster took his seat, leaving his own seat vacated.Tuscumbia has two seats on the board.The at-large position has a four-year term. Stanley's term will end in January 2026. Subscribe Get Unlimited Access $3 for 3 Months Subscribe Now Support local journalism reporting on your community * New Subscribers Only* Digital Subscription Only After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month. lisa.singleton-rickman@TimesDaily.com or 256-740-5735. Twitter@TD _LSRickman. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Construction Industry Transportation Job Market Roads And Traffic Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Games, Puzzles and Horoscopes Comics Interactive Games and Puzzles Horoscopes Sign Up For Our Text Alerts Sign up Manage your lists Subscribe Free For Our Newsletters Sign up Manage your lists Public Information Databases Area storm shelters Alabama unemployment rates by county Restaurant Health Ratings Shoals Birth Announcements Most Read Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCrystal Gayle coming to FlorenceTuscumbia man faces sodomy, electronic solicitation chargesDustin PettusGwendolyn GrigsbyDwight Richard JefferiesPerry BaileyC. Henry CopelandTimesDaily moving to delivery by postal serviceGlory, hallelujah: Covenant Christian boys soar to back-to-back state championshipsDonna Kay Dixon Woods Images Videos CommentedTimesDaily moving to delivery by postal service (2)George Lindsey UNA Film Festival recognizes Alabama filmmakers (1)US is struggling for its very soul (1)Wright reflects on 100 years of life (1)Leighton woman found with a stolen truck, $20K of tools (1)City approves over $33 million in bonds (1) Tweets from https://twitter.com/TimesDaily/lists/timesdaily Times Daily Online Poll Do you agree that at least a third of the American Rescue Plan Act money the state has to spend should go toward expansion of broadband internet access? You voted: Yes: No: Vote View Results Back View Our E-Edition E-Editions TimesDaily Click Here
