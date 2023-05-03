TUSCUMBIA — An entertainment district in downtown Tuscumbia is one step closer to coming to fruition after the city council approved its first reading of the proposed ordinance Monday night.
The council is expecting to adopt the ordinance during its next meeting on May 15.
The establishment of an entertainment district has long been a desire of city officials, as well as residents, but certain legal guidelines must first be met.
Mayor William Foster said the declaration of the entertainment district required four liquor licenses, and the establishment of its boundaries. In Tuscumbia's case, the district will be within 2½ blocks downtown.
Tuscumbia Utilities workers have put new street lights on Main, Fourth and Fifth streets, according to Foster.
"We're tailoring our entertainment district a lot like Sheffield's and Florence's," he said, adding that the council hasn't yet approved the map, hours or days for the district yet, but those decisions will come soon.
"As soon as we pass the ordinance, we'll get to working on dates and times and expect to be ready to go by the summer."
The entertainment district will make events like Second Saturday weekends even more accommodating to the public, Foster said.
In other business the council:
• Approved the purchase of property adjoining the back of city hall in the amount of $1,750 for extending the parking area.
• Approved the annexation of property into Tuscumbia from the back side of the Richmond Hills area.
