TUSCUMBIA — The city council has approved an ordinance establishing an entertainment district in downtown that could be in operation by early summer.
Stringed lights will frame the district in a 2½-block area.
Tuscumbia Utilities workers on Tuesday spent much of the day pulling cable to set the lights in place. The additional overhead lighting is expected to be completed this week and extends to Main Street, Fourth Street, Fifth Street and Sixth Street.
"The establishment of the entertainment district is an open door for more events to be held in downtown," said Mayor William Foster, adding that the district's days and hours, as well as the actual map, will be determined soon.
"Whenever something happens on Main Street, it benefits the whole area," he said. "The need for an entertainment district is greater in Tuscumbia than in many places because instead of having a couple of events per year downtown, we have something every month."
The city acquired no cost for the lighting improvements in downtown's entertainment district. Grants totaling around $14,000 from the Tennessee Valley Authority covered the expense.
Among the events encouraged by the entertainment district is the re-establishment of Second Saturday.
Foster said a committee will be in charge of the monthly event downtown, as well as other events.
Second Saturdays was a regularly scheduled event prior to 2020 before the COVID pandemic.
"We haven't had it since, and it's time," Foster said. "We're getting the details worked out now."
The committee that will organize the monthly event will fall under the auspices of the new nonprofit Downtown Tuscumbia, Inc.
The umbrella organization was created for the purpose of drawing more people to downtown, according to Larry Lewis, a native of Tuscumbia who splits his time between his business interests in Huntsville and Tuscumbia.
"We're working on the website now that will have all the information, and we hope to have it up in a couple of weeks," Lewis said.
He said he has high expectations for Tuscumbia's entertainment district and the role that Downtown Tuscumbia, Inc. can play.
Downtown Huntsville, Inc. took on the same initiative several years ago, Lewis said.
"It took a while to build it, but look at it today and the volume of people enjoying the downtown area there."
Lewis said uniform hours and consistency from businesses are critical elements of the entertainment district.
"We want to draw people from all around," he said. "I believe we can get there."
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.