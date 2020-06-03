SHEFFIELD — A Tuscumbia man has been charged with murder in the death of a Florence man earlier this week.
Jonathan Eugene Nipper, 38, died Monday morning after being shot three times in the back, police said.
Authorities charged Mario LeShawn Richardson, 39, with murder, a Class A felony. He remains in the Colbert County Jail on $300,000 bond after turning himself in on Monday.
The shooting occurred at a residence located at 304 S. Columbia Ave., which was not the home of either man involved.
Police Chief Ricky Terry said his department got the call around 12:30 a.m. Monday that there had been a shooting.
When police arrived, Nipper had been shot in the back and officers performed CPR. Nipper later died at Helen Keller Hospital in Sheffield.
His body has been sent to Huntsville for an autopsy.
Terry said a dominoes game was in progress at the residence, but it had nothing to do with the shooting.
"There had been an ongoing dispute between these two for a long time," Terry said. "There have been police reports made against both of them, by both of them, with other law enforcement agencies in the area."
He said the investigation into the case continues. As of Tuesday afternoon, police were continuing their search for the weapon used in the crime.
"I'm glad Richardson did the right thing by turning himself in," Terry said. "Our thoughts and prayers are certainly with the Nipper family."
