TUSCUMBIA — Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a Tennessee man whose body was found late Tuesday night in a vehicle at a residence.
Authorities identified the victim as 34-year-old John Thomas Call. They said he was from Tennessee, but they still are seeking more specific information on where he lived.
Call's body was found in a vehicle that was parked in a carport at a residence at the intersection of John and Hobson streets, Police Chief Tony Logan said. The home is in the northern part of the city, across the street from Helen Keller Hospital Surgical Pavilion.
Logan said police received a call through 911 about a possible shooting at the residence. They responded to find Call's body in the vehicle.
"We're still trying to find witnesses or anyone who might have information on this case," he said. "We are trying to piece all of that together."
Call's body was in the driver's seat of a white pickup, the chief said. He said the driver's-side window was rolled down.
No weapons were found at the scene, Logan said.
"There is no motive determined at this time, and we are still interviewing witnesses and potential persons of interest," he said.
Call's body has been taken to a state forensic's laboratory for an autopsy. Logan said police are awaiting autopsy results before commenting on how many times the victim was shot.
"If anybody did see something pertaining to this case, we ask that you call us," he said.
Anyone with information may call 256-383-3121, or call Shoals Crime Stoppers at 256-386-8685. Your identity can remain anonymous.
