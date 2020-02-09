TUSCUMBIA — Police have not yet released the identity of a woman whose body was found Friday afternoon in her apartment as they continue to canvass the neighborhoods around her Davis Court Apartments complex.
Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan said police were notified of the body at 2:49 p.m. Friday.
When they arrived on the scene, it appeared the woman's body had been there an estimated 8-10 hours, he said.
Police are not releasing the woman's name as they say family members are still being contacted and traveling into town.
Logan said the investigation Friday night included canvassing of the neighborhood and searching for any surveillance cameras in the area. Those efforts continued Saturday.
"We have many unanswered questions including exactly how she was killed," Logan said. "The body has been sent for autopsy and we should know more when we get those results."
Logan said the woman was well known at the apartment complex, and he and the investigation team are hopeful someone saw something or will offer surveillance footage from that area.
"We're continuing to try to put together a timeline from people around that area," he said. "We need anyone living there or around Davis Court, who has surveillance, to share that footage with us."
Anyone with information is asked to call the Tuscumbia Police Department at 256-383-3121 or contact the Shoals Area CrimeStoppers at 256-386-8685.
