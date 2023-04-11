TUSCUMBIA — The city now has a social media policy which Mayor William Foster said will be a blanket of sorts for every department.
Foster said the policy approved at last week's city council meeting is a protective measure that also acknowledges the importance of electronic information as an essential tool supporting the city's business.
"The guidelines of this policy set the tone and regulations for every department's social media content," Foster said. "On their own sites our departments still have the ability to control their own content, just within the same policy as the whole city. It will bring uniformity and structure to our process of relaying information to the public."
The policy calls for the city to utilize social media for the purpose of promoting and sharing information about municipal services, programs, initiatives and events.
Foster said a heightened use of social media will not only streamline the process of getting information out, but will enhance communication with employees, customers and other stakeholders.
The policy calls for written permission from a department head before an employee, board member or volunteer can disseminate information from a city site.
The city clerk, or her designee, will maintain a list of social media tools approved for use by city departments and staff, as well as logins and password information.
"It's just a much-needed general tightening up of how we get information out to the public, now more quickly and effectively," Foster said.
In other action:
• During the April 17 meeting, , the city council is expected to approve a procedural change for city employees working special events.
For events requiring police officer security, under the new policy the individual or group holding the event — instead of the city — will be responsible for paying the officer's rate.
Previously, the city paid an overtime rate for the police security for most events in the city.
Only non city-sanctioned events will fall under the new policy.
Events such as the Helen Keller Festival and other city-sponsored activities will operate as usual with the city providing police presence.
"We were paying for quite a few events and the cost of those really added up," Foster said. "We're trying to bring our expenses in line in a way that makes sense. Paying overtime for so many events definitely hit our budget hard."
