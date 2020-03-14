TUSCUMBIA — The city's first Autism Awareness event will feature activities for the public on April 18 and 21.
Police Chief Tony Logan said there will be a 5K walk and run on April 18 beginning at 8 a.m. at Spring Park.
On April 21, a citywide Autism Awareness event will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at Spring Park.
Logan said there will be information shared with the public, and families are encouraged to attend.
Scent jars will be given out, and the police department's K-9 officer and handler will be on hand.
"This event is allowing those families affected by autism and the public in general to have interaction with our first responders," Logan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.