TUSCUMBIA — The city's school board will meet today at 5:15 p.m. in the Deshler High School library.
The board is expected today to fill two key positions at Deshler High School--career technical director and assistant principal.
The school is located at 200 North Commons East in Tuscumbia.
Social distancing and face coverings will be required on the premises and during the meeting.
