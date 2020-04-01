TUSCUMBIA — The city's board of education will meet during a regular business session on April 13 at 5:15 p.m. in the library of Deshler High School.
The Tuscumbia City Board of Education will meet during a regular business session on Monday, April 13, 2020. The meeting will begin at 5:15 pm and will be held at Deshler High School, in the Library, 200 North Commons East, Tuscumbia, AL 35674.
The guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be followed. No more than ten people will be allowed.
