TUSCUMBIA — The city councils of Tuscumbia and Sheffield took action Monday night on their membership status with the Shoals Broadband Coalition with Tuscumbia voting to leave the group and Sheffield remaining in.
Tuscumbia Mayor William Foster said Monday night's resolution confirmation was a sort of "reapproving our initial decision to get out."
The Greater Shoals Broadband Cooperative District was formed to spur the development of broadband internet service to rural areas.
The city of Muscle Shoals and the Muscle Shoals Electric Board has previously voted to leave the group, and Florence's recent vote ended in a 3-3 tie.
Foster said Tuscumbia opted out of the coalition for transparency reasons.
"We felt like there was no transparency on the grant writing for this project and lots of people had questions and couldn't get answers," he said.
"The answers we have gotten were vague, and it made it harder to come up with a reason to stay. I have no hard feelings toward anyone (connected with the project) but we're choosing not to participate."
As for Sheffield, Mayor Steve Stanley said the council has approved the resolution authorizing the amendment of incorporation that allows Muscle Shoals, the Muscle Shoals Electric Board and City of Tuscumbia to withdraw.
Both Lauderdale and Colbert counties, as well as the University of North Alabama, remain in the coalition along with the cities of Sheffield and Florence.
Stanley said he recognizes the fact that there's no risk to remaining in the broadband cooperative and there's potential opportunity.
"The district board can't commit any funds, so there's nothing that can be imposed on us without our agreement," Stanley said. "It allows us to be at the table and negotiate solutions."
Stanley said there's a very real need for fiber optic cabling in Colbert County.
"This just allows us to work together for the Shoals area and nothing is at risk." he said.
