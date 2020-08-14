TUSCUMBIA — There's a neatly constructed large stone base standing at the corner of Water and Fifth streets, just waiting for a statue to occupy it.
In fact, it's been waiting for about three years.
The Singing River statue slated to eventually sit in that spot is part of a series of monumental scale sculptures depicting the music history of the Shoals.
Each of the four cities are committed to the project, which first conceptualized more than 10 years ago. The aluminum material for the sculptures was donated by what was then Wise Alloys.
Sheffield was the first city to erect its statue in 2012, located at the corner of Alabama Street and Montgomery Avenue.
Artist Audwin McGee sculpted the piece, as well as the piece that found its home in 2014 on Avalon Avenue in Muscle Shoals.
Work on the Florence sculpture by artist Eric Nubbe began in 2018, but it is not yet in place.
City officials say the Tuscumbia project, which is about 80% complete, has been in the works for more than five years. Former Mayor Bill Shoemaker was instrumental in raising a good portion of the money to erect it.
When current Mayor Kerry Underwood inherited the project in 2016, he said many donations had been made. The sculpture design is of a Native American singing with a shaker instrument in hand. Local sculptor Lucas Stokes was hired to construct it.
Underwood said the sculpture represents the city's first music through its first inhabitants.
To date, Stokes has been paid about $30,000, Underwood said.
"We discuss the status of the sculpture monthly," Underwood said. "We've basically just been left hanging, but I assure everyone we'll see this to completion. I totally understand people's concerns. I've personally made a donation to this project myself."
Tuscumbia Parks and Recreation Director Joel Kendrick said he stays in touch with Stokes, but the project continues to lag.
Underwood said when the elaborate rock base was constructed three years ago, it was his understanding that the sculpture was to be delivered soon.
"That just didn't happen," he said. "There's going to be an elaborate story board under it about the history of the Native Americans contribution to the music culture here. It will also be lighted at night."
Underwood said he'd love to be able to give a date of completion, but for now, "I can only say it's going to happen, I just don't know when."
Attempts to reach Stokes on Thursday were unsuccessful.
