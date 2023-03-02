Mindy Bates, left, accepts the plaque honoring Tuscumbia native Maud Lindsay. Presenting the plaque is Melanie Pepper of Alabama DAR on Wednesday at the Helen Keller Public Library in Tuscumbia. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
TUSCUMBIA — A Tuscumbia native who counted Helen Keller as one of her childhood friends was honored Wednesday by the Alabama Society of Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) as a "Woman in American History."
The event honoring story teller and educator Maud McKnight Lindsay was hosted by the Chief Colbert Chapter of DAR at the Tuscumbia Public Library.
Frances King Quick, a member of the Maud Lindsey Study Group, said Lindsay was a "true tri-cityan," because she lived in Sheffield and worked in Florence.
After leaving her job as a music teacher at a private kindergarten in Tuscumbia, Lindsay is credited with starting the first free kindergarten in the state in east Florence. Quick said the kindergarten moved five times and remains open today.
"To tell the story of Maud Lindsay is to tell the story of a story teller who loved children," Quick said.
Maud Lindsay was a friend with arguably the city's most famous resident, Helen Keller. She was likely influenced by Keller's teacher, Anne Sullivan, to pursue the career she did.
Quick said Lindsay saw the impact Sullivan had on a young Helen Keller.
"Above all she was a pioneering woman who took a life skill of telling stories and turned it into a career that lasted her lifetime, and left a legacy of service that resonates today," Quick said.
While Lindsay was classified as a children's author, Quick said she wrote books for children and their mothers.
She said Lindsay was born on Main Street in Tuscumbia. She was homeschooled until age 10 when she entered the Deshler Female Academy.
Her father, Robert Burns Lindsay, was the first foreign-born governor of Alabama, taking office in 1870. Robert Lindsay was born in Scotland.
Her great grandfather, Capt. Anthony Winston, was an officer in the Revolutionary War.
Lindsay's award was presented to Mindy Bates a member of the Winston family. Maud Lindsay's mother was Sarah Miller Winston.
Bates said the plaque will be placed in the William Winston House on the Deshler High School campus.
Bates added that she looks forward to reading one of Lindsay's books to her daughter.
