TUSCUMBIA — Councilwoman Katie Logan said she was happy to see familiar faces, but also some people she didn't recognize, during a public meeting held to gather thoughts of city residents.
Tuscumbia Tomorrow was held last week at the depot and roundhouse.
Logan said the public meeting is part of the process associated with the creation of the city's first comprehensive master plan.
She said the master plan is being created by the Birmingham architectural and engineering firm Goodwyn Mills Cawood, which is also assisting the city of Muscle Shoals with its master plan.
The project has been ongoing for about a year, Logan said.
Former Tuscumbia Mayor Kerry Underwood said the total cost of the project is $97,000.
"It's a combined contract for GMC to totally revamp our zoning ordinances, and wrap them within our historic ordinances, which will not change, and produce a master plan," he said.
Underwood said the project would be completed over two budget years.
Logan said many of the suggestions from the public are similar to what's been said in the past.
People want more sidewalks, better paved streets, more parks and public-use areas. There were comments about downtown and the U.S. 72 corridor. Some residents said they would like to see a Walmart on U.S. 72, Logan said.
Logan said about 40 people attended the public meeting.
The councilwoman said the city's population numbers are up 15%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and that the city's median age is 38 years old.
"That's very surprising," Logan said. "We're having a lot of new growth."
She said some older homes in the downtown area are being occupied by the owners' grandchildren.
Mayor William Foster said he was unable to attend the Tuscumbia Tomorrow meeting, but is aware of the reason the meeting was held.
"Our biggest thing is the zoning," he said. "This last meeting was to get input from the community."
Foster said GMC will look at zoning throughout the city, not just downtown or along the U.S. 72 commercial areas.
He has added more residents to a steering committee to help GMC gather information for the zoning and master plan.
"A lot of our zoning needs to be updated," Logan added. "It's something we've needed."
The mayor said he wanted to make sure all areas of the city were represented, including the historic districts, the Helen Keller home, the schools, even the city clerk.
"I don't want to do something like this without the Keller or historic areas involved," he said.
Logan said there is a Tuscumbia Tomorrow website where residents can follow the progress of the project and participate in a community survey.
The link to the survey is in the top right corner of the website's opening page.
It shows 78% of respondents live in Tuscumbia, and the majority of respondents have lived in the city more than 20 years. The age group that responded the most are 65 plus, followed by the 35 to 44 and 45 to 54 year old age groups.
Residents agreed there needs to be improved pedestrian and cycling infrastructure, and most people agree Tuscumbia needs new housing construction.
More than 60% of respondents said the city should have more community events.
More walking and hiking trails, cycling trails and kids play areas was a common answer to the question of what recreational activities are missing in the city.
Some want to see the golf course improved while, others suggest the golf course be repurposed as a disc golf course, RV park or multi-purpose area. A request for pickleball courts was also made.
Foster said the master plan will provide the city with an overview of what can be accomplished over the next 10 to 20 years.
It's not clear when the study will be completed, but Foster said he would rather the firm take its time and gather all the information it needs for a thorough comprehensive plan and zoning recommendations.
