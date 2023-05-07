The U.S. Postal Service is inviting job seekers to learn more about mail delivery employment opportunities during a job fair Saturday at the Tuscumbia Post Office. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
TUSCUMBIA — The U.S. Postal Service is inviting job seekers to learn more about mail delivery employment opportunities during a job fair Saturday at the Tuscumbia Post Office.
The post office is located at 599 U.S. Highway 72 W.
The job fair lasts from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
"The U.S. Postal Service consistently has been named one of the most trusted brands in America," Alabama-Mississippi District Manager June Martindale said. "Our job fairs help us build a more stable and empowered workforce. We will have staff and computers onsite to assist job seekers with the online application process."
There will be openings available for city carrier assistant, rural carrier associate, and assistant rural carrier. The successful applicant for the ARC position may be required to provide their own vehicle for transportation.
Pay starts at more than $19 per hour for each position.
Applicants at each location will need to be fingerprinted at the Huntsville General Mail Facility between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on this date.
The facility is located at 3408 Wall Triana Hwy, Huntsville, AL 35813
There are also job fairs scheduled for:
• Decatur Post Office, 400 Well St. NE., Decatur
• Huntsville General Mail Facility, 3408 Wall Triana Highway, Huntsville
• Owens Cross Roads Post Office, 8396 U.S. 431 S., Owens Cross Roads
• Scottsboro Post Office, 101 S. Market St., Scottsboro
