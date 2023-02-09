Tuscumbia Utilities General Manager Jeff McDonald shows the architect's drawing Wednesday morning of the renovated main entrance to the utilities building. The first phase of renovation is expected to cost about $545,000. [KEVIN TAYLOR/TIMESDAILY]
Britney Landers, a Tuscumba Utilities customer service representative, assists a customer Wednesday morning. The customer service office will be part of the first phase of renovation of the utilities building. [KEVIN TAYLOR/TIMESDAILY]
TUSCUMBIA — Tuscumbia Utilities officials are about to embark on the first phase of a long-needed building update.
But no worries; General Manager Jeff McDonald said the lighted iconic sign that sits atop the building will remain intact.
"That was one of the first questions we got when we started planning for this renovation," he said. "People were asking: "Is the sign going away?"
McDonald said the sign is original to the 1950-model building. "We won't touch that iconic sign that has identified us all these years."
But there's plenty to be revamped, starting with the front entrance and customer service area.
The first phase is estimated to cost $545,000 and will focus primarily on the front entrance.
New, automatic doors will replace the obsolete doors in place now. Doorways will be widened, and the handicap access ramp will be relocated making entrance and exit from the building more accessible.
Windows will be replaced in the front as well.
There will also be a permanent barrier installed separating customers and customer service representatives, McDonald said.
New floor and ceilings will be installed, and the building's interior will be painted.
There will be a small office created for customers who are making application for new services. Currently, there is no space available for that process, McDonald said.
"All the changes are very much needed and we expect to start within the next 60 days," he said.
Since the building was constructed in 1950, it has had only a few minor improvements. McDonald said the department has been saving the money to make the repairs so no customer rate increases are expected.
"The funding will come from utilities department revenues," McDonald said. "This building is structurally very sound and in a great location, so it just made sense to improve what we have. We've known this was coming because of the building's age and we knew we would have to spend some money to keep it functional."
According to McDonald, all the improvements are in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
