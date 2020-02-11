TUSCUMBIA — Police have identified the body of a woman found dead Friday afternoon at her Davis Court apartment.
Police Lt. Wes Holland said the body of Mary Malone, 83, was found just before 3 p.m. Friday.
Foul play is suspected.
The cause of death wasn't immediately known, but police expected an autopsy to be performed Monday.
The cause of death is expected to be released today.
Police are still searching for the person, or persons, responsible.
The initial autopsy results, they say, will provide needed information into the investigation.
"We have some leads, but no particular suspect at this point," Holland said. "We're still looking for surveillance footage from neighbors in the surrounding area."
Holland said police on Monday were continuing to talk to people in and around the complex to gather information.
"We believe it happened earlier on Friday," he said. "From what we've learned, she's a longtime resident of that complex. We've had good cooperation from neighbors. She's very well-known."
Police didn't immediately release the woman's name as family was being contacted from out-of-town.
Police Chief Tony Logan said authorities began Friday evening putting together a timeline, and those efforts continued through Monday.
Logan made a plea for anyone with any information to call the Tuscumbia Police Department at 256-383-3121, or contact the Shoals Area CrimeStoppers at 256-386-8685.
