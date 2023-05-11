KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority has announced plans to build 3,800 megawatts of new power generation in response to the rolling outages and high power demand brought by Winter Storm Elliott.
The improvements were contained in an "After Action Report" on the storm issued by TVA, which reviewed its response to the storm, which plunged temperatures in much of the Tennessee Valley to zero and below during the Christmas holidays.
The increased demand due to the frigid temperatures caused TVA to ask many of its 153 local power companies to implement rolling blackouts.
The “After Action Report” states during fiscal year 2014 and 2022, TVA invested $18 billion in capacity extension and base capital, including about $1 billion per year to maintain existing assets.
Between 2023 and 2027, the report indicates, TVA will invest $12 billion for capacity expansion and base capital.
Those efforts include an additional 750 megawatts provided by new combustion turbines at the Colbert Fossil Plant in western Colbert County.
"We are investing in our current assets to ensure they are running as effectively and efficiently as possible, that we're getting every megawatt we can," the report stated.
TVA is also evaluating responses to its 5,000 megawatt carbon free request for proposals and expects to make selections this summer.
"We have 1,000 megawatts of new supply contracts in place since Winter Storm Elliott," the report stated.
Power companies in the Shoals are also doing their part to ensure their customers get power during bad weather.
"Sheffield Utilities is working on our Emergency Load Curtailment Program (ELCP) to make sure we are able to appropriately respond if a similar event occurs," said Tyler Jones, Sheffield Utilities distribution manager, electric, gas, water and wastewater.
He said the ELCP, which has been in place for years, is being "revised based on lessons learned."
"We have made, and are continuing to make, improvements to our (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) system to allow us to see instantaneous loads from the office and open and close breakers as needed," Jones said.
Jones said Sheffield Utilities is also engaging with its local customers to look for curtailment opportunities, if necessary.
"We are also participating in tabletop exercises with TVA that will allow local power companies to test our ELCP plans," Jones said.
Sheffield Utilities is also working with a consultant to construct a 10-megawatt solar farm at the intersection of Henderson Point Road and Woodmont Drive in Tuscumbia.
He said the additional 10 megawatts would help in a situation like Winter Storm Elliott, but also during peak summer loads as well.
In the “After Action Report,” TVA admitted it fell short of customers' expectations during the storm, and while they planned and prepared for the event, the storm's speed and intensity exceeded TVA's efforts.
The report stated TVA's hydroelectric and nuclear assets were not affected by the extreme weather due to their design.
Other recommendations include improving seasonal readiness, improving crisis management technology and training, and incorporating lessons learned into the load curtailment program.
