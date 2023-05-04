MUSCLE SHOALS — Even though public access has been prohibited since shortly after the 9-11 terrorists attacks, Wilson Dam remains a unique, Shoals tourist attraction.
Tennessee Valley Authority will give the public an opportunity to tour several of its dams, including Wilson this summer as part of its 90th anniversary celebration.
Registration begins Thursday for residents to sign up for tours of seven TVA hydroelectric dams, but registration for the Wilson Dam tours do not open until July 10. Registration for the Wilson Dam tours ends July 23.
It was August 2018 when TVA last offered public tours of its dams, which are one part of TVA's power generation portfolio.
Colbert County Tourism & Convention Bureau Executive Director Susann Hamlin said even though it's closed to the public, visitors to the area remain curious about the dam, which was completed in 1924.
"We have people all the time that can't believe it's closed," she said. "They want to take their kids, especially teenagers. They're really interested because they remember going there."
Hamlin said visitors and Shoals residents love the tours because it helps them better understand how the dam works.
"We get questions all the time about the dam," she said.
The tourism office, which is located on U.S. Highway 72 in Tuscumbia, has brochures with information about Wilson Dam.
To ensure visitors can enjoy the “Built for the People” complimentary experiences, TVA is limiting the number of visitors for each tour to 20 people and will randomly draw names from the list of requests for each dam, according to a TVA news release. Winners will be notified about how they can join the tours.
Tours will held twice a day at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Each tour lasts 60 to 90 minutes.
Tours will be offered at the following dams and dates:
• Wilson Dam – Aug. 4 and Aug. 18
• Kentucky Dam – June 2 and June 9
• Raccoon Mountain – June 23 and July 14
• Norris Dam – July 7 and Aug. 11
• Chickamauga Dam – July 21 and Aug. 25
• Fontana Dam – July 28
▪ Pickwick Dam – Sept. 8
Anyone interested in taking a tour of Kentucky Dam and Racoon Mountain Pumped-Storage Plant can sign up at that link starting on Monday.
Registration for the July tours of Norris Dam, Racoon Mountain, Chickamauga Dam and Fontana Dam opens June 12 and ends June 25.
Registration for August and September tours of Wilson Dam, Norris Dam, Chickamauga and Pickwick Landing Dam opens July 10 and closes July 23.
Details and entry forms are available online at www.tva.com/90
