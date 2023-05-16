BARTON — By the time winter rolls around, the Tennessee Valley Authority will have an additional 750 megawatts of power it can turn off and on with relative ease, courtesy of three new natural gas-fired combustion turbines located at the site of the Colbert Fossil Plant.
TVA is still testing the units, but all three are expected to be producing power by July.
The three new units will work in conjunction with the eight existing 50 MW gas turbines that went online in 1972 to produce a potential total of 1,150 MW of power, said Roger Waldrep, TVA's vice president of major projects.
The additional power will be able to provide electricity for 400,000 to 450,000 homes throughout the Tennessee Valley.
TVA hosted an event last week to give the media a glimpse of the new facility, then held an event later in the day for county officials.
"Where the plant's built right now was the existing coal yard for the (Colbert Fossil Plant)," Site Manager Steven Ford said.
The Colbert Fossil Plant closed in 2016.
When the 750 MW Paradise Combined Cycle Plant in Drakesboro, Kentucky, goes online, the two facilities will provide an additional 1,500 MW of power, site manager Steven Ford said.
Planning and engineering work for the new facility began in 2019 and initial construction of the pilings that support the generators began in October 2021. Foundations were completed in June.
Construction work is wrapping up and Waldrep said the "first fire" for what is called Unit Nine will take place on May 21. The first fire is a critical test where the gas turbine is switched on and runs on fuel at the site. First fire tests will take place for Units 10 and 11 in June.
The entire project represents a roughly $500 million investment by TVA.
Waldrep said $75 million was spent locally on materials, labor and equipment rentals. Gravel and about 6,500 yards of concrete came from sources not far from the plant.
The project has provided 300 to 350 construction jobs and will add seven to 10 permanent jobs once the facility is operational.
Waldrep said TVA is proud there has been about 1 million man hours without a serious work-related accident. Burns & McDonnell is the prime contractor on the project.
"We're proud of the safety record here," Waldrep said.
To reduce the possibility of accidents, some parts of the facility, such as the rings that form the exhaust stacks, were fabricated on the ground, and lifted into place. Other items were prefabricated and brought to the site.
Waldrep said one advantage of combustion turbine power production is it can be brought on and offline quicker than other assets, such as nuclear power, and provide additional power when it’s needed. It also allows for more renewable power, such as solar, to be brought online.
Unlike the old Colbert Fossil Plant, the combustion turbine facility sits on a 4–5-acre footprint.
During fiscal year 2014 through 2022, TVA has invested $18 billion in capacity expansion and base capital, including about $1 billion a year to maintain existing assets.
Between 2023 and 2027, TVA will invest $2.8 billion in transmission system improvements.
