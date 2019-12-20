Tennessee Valley Authority and Nuclear Regulatory Commission officials say the public shouldn’t fret about the age of Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant near Athens.
But at least two organizations think otherwise about the power plant that turns 46 years old on Saturday.
Browns Ferry Unit 1 began commercial operations Dec. 20, 1973. Unit 2 went online in June 1974, followed by Unit 3 in July 1976.
Some say Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant, originally licensed for a 40-year lifespan, is past retirement age.
“The age of the plant is a huge issue looming on the horizon. TVA is making the equipment and the plant work longer and harder than it was originally designed for,” said Stephen Smith, executive director of the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy and a member of the Tennessee Valley Authority’s Regional Energy Resource Council, which advises the TVA Board of Directors on energy resource activities in the Tennessee Valley. “People need to be very concerned about this.”
But Josh Perrel, a program manager with TVA, said all three Browns Ferry units have undergone intensive inspections for license renewals in recent years.
“We evaluate the current plant conditions,” Perrel said about the nation’s second largest nuclear station. “Our aging management program is designed to ensure the equipment is capable of performing its functions. The process involves submittal of data to the NRC. They have granted us another 20 years — 2033 for Unit 1, 2034 for Unit 2 and 2036 for Unit 3.”
Concerns about the plant's age are not just focused on old equipment. The growing stockpile of spent fuel — rods that once powered the plant and that remain radioactive — also pose a risk, according to some.
One group, the Union for Concerned Scientists, said having 46 years of spent fuel being stored onsite could be a threat to the entire region. The other, Southern Alliance for Clean Energy, said TVA is putting the region in peril by trying to squeeze additional years out of a plant and equipment designed to only last 40 years.
Edwin Lyman, acting director of nuclear safety projects at Union for Concerned Scientists based in Washington, D.C., said his organization would like to see TVA move spent fuel from the cooling pools and put them into dry cask storage.
He said nearly all older nuclear power plants in the nation are using “dense pack storage” techniques, placing spent fuel closer together in their cooling pools.
“Our main concern is that creates an unacceptable higher risk for fire,” he said. “We think they should remove more of the spent fuel out of the cooling pools and into dry cask storage. A terrorist attack could reach a cooling pool with an explosive device and could breach the liner of the cooling pool, drain dry in hours, the spent fuel could heat up and cause a fire.”
He said the end result could be worse than the 2012 Fukushima Daiichi accident in Japan, or even the Chernobyl disaster in 1986.
“And what’s worse, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, utilities and TVA aren’t doing anything about it,” Lyman added.
Smith said TVA is conducting a “real time, grand experiment” with Browns Ferry. He called the nuclear plant’s boiling water reactors “a substandard design” compared to the newer pressure water reactors.
“TVA is making the equipment and the plant work longer and harder than it was originally designed for,” Smith said. “We’ve never been here (with older nuclear plants). Browns Ferry is on the leading edge of aging plants that will be 60 or 80 years old.”
TVA spokesman Scott Fiedler said the federal utility pumped $475 million into the facility last year, and made upgrades to produce another 465 megawatts. That investment is proof the agency has confidence the plant is healthy and will remain productive another 15 to 20 years.
TVA's Perrel said the spent fuel is safely stored onsite at an independent spent fuel storage facility. He said the uranium spent fuel pellets are less than 1 cubic inch.
“They produce the same amount of power of one ton of coal, 149 gallons of oil or 17,000 cubic feet of natural gas,” he said. “Ultimately, the plan is to have the spent fuel shipped permanently to a repository. When it is shipped and how it is shipped depends on the Department of Energy. Until that time, it is stored onsite.”
The Department of Energy was creating a national spent fuel storage site in Yucca Mountain, Nevada, before safety concerns and political pressure stopped the construction. Some in the industry say the site will never be completed.
Perrel said there’s “plenty of room and plenty of years left” on the storage pads at Browns Ferry.
He said some area residents have a misconception of the danger posed by nuclear plants.
"It's physically impossible for the nuclear fuel at Browns Ferry to explode," he said.
In a statement, TVA said the dry cask storage is designed to store spent nuclear fuel for 100 years, or until a long-term U.S. nuclear storage facility is developed.
It said there are 78 dry cask storage containers on the independent spent fuel storage (ISFSI) installation pad at Browns Ferry.
“The current ISFSI, which is approximately the size of a football field, can store up to 93 casks. Browns Ferry is in the final stages of an expansion project that will add capacity for 99 more casks beginning in 2021,” according to a TVA statement.
TVA said dry storage casks at Browns Ferry are 1-inch thick vertical cylinder canisters, which consist of steel and concrete. Each cask is about 15 feet tall and 11 feet in diameter weighing about 150 tons each.
Each cask is separated by about 5 feet from the nearest cask on the pad. The pad is made of 2-inch-thick concrete and steel.
Smith said another concern is that Browns Ferry was built close to the Tennessee River, the nation’s fifth-largest river system.
“Storing radioactive waste on the banks of the Tennessee River is not a smart idea,” he said. “A lot of people live downstream from Browns Ferry. If it got into the river, it would be very difficult to manage.”
But NRC spokesman Roger Hannah said safety measures are in place to prevent any such issue.
“The NRC has determined that spent fuel either in specially designed pools or in dry casks remains in a safe condition as long as the licensee meets regulatory requirements,” Hannah said. “The NRC inspection program contains detailed guidance to evaluate spent fuel pool and dry cask safety, as well as the plant’s environmental monitoring program, which would provide early indications of any issues with those systems.”
TVA said the canisters remain inside the plant’s protected area at all times. “The stored canisters are routinely inspected to ensure safe long-term storage,” TVA said in the statement.
Smith also claimed the NRC is “rubber-stamping” nuclear power plant inspections.
“New nuclear power plants are incredibly expensive and some are coming in way over budget,” Smith said. “The nuclear industry is putting a lot of pressure on regulators to approve license renewals.”
Hannah strongly disagreed.
“NRC inspectors, license reviewers and other staff members take their jobs very seriously and follow detailed guidelines to ensure that nuclear plants are built and operated in a way that protects people and the environment. To imply otherwise is insulting and is not supported by the facts,” he said.
The NRC has cited Browns Ferry for about a dozen safety incidents since it opened.
On March 22, 1975, a fire at Browns Ferry Unit 1 nearly caused a meltdown, according to industry experts. It was considered the nation’s worst nuclear scare until Three Mile Island in Pennsylvania in 1979.
In 2010, a blocked emergency cooling line had the NRC declaring the Unit 1 reactor “one of the worst performing” nuclear plants in the country
TVA's reliance on nuclear power, which doesn't produce greenhouse gas emissions, benefits the environment, Fiedler said.
"We're twice the national average in carbon-free energy," Fiedler said, with TVA at 60% carbon free and the national average at 28%.
