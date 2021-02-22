Plein Air.jpg
Professional artist Amy R. Peterson of Birmingham will hold a Plein Air workshop on May 1 at the Tennessee Valley Art Association Museum. [COURTESY PHOTO]

TUSCUMBIA — The Tennessee Valley Art Association is now accepting registration for its Plein Air workshop set for May 1 at the museum.

