Two members of the Shoals Home Builders Association are among the honorees in the 2020 Alabama Remodeling Excellence Awards.
High Cotton Homes of Florence was named the winner of the kitchen remodel under $75,000 category for its, 'Bright and Classic Kitchen' project. The company also won the category of whole house remodel under $250,000 for its 'Dreary to Bright and Airy Project'.
RiverWorks Design Studio of Muscle Shoals won the Additions Under $150,000 category for an addition and the basement remodel category for its 'Cabler Basement Remodel'.
It was also named a runner-up in the categories of bath remodel $35,000-$70,000 (Sherrod Bathroom Remodel) and outdoor living (Bowling Outdoor Area).
The awards are presented annually to remodelers, contractors, kitchen and bath designers and other building professionals who exhibited outstanding craftsmanship and attention to detail in projects throughout Alabama.
