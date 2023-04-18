FLORENCE — Jace and AP Tyler watched intently Sunday night, hoping their family's "America's Funniest Home Videos" entry would win.
That was much to the amusement of their parents, Ron and Cassie Tyler, because the children already had been told they won more than a month earlier.
Even though they were recorded via Zoom for the show on March 11, the boys still didn't quite understand that they already had won when the family sat down to watch it Sunday night.
"They said, 'Do you think we'll win?'" Tyler said. "When they announced that we won, they celebrated like this was news for them."
They won for a video, recorded by Cassie Tyler, of Ron Tyler having a conversation with Jace, the youngest of four sons, about potty training. The video, highlighted by Jace's amusing responses to Tyler's questions, earned a $20,000 prize Sunday night after its debut on the show.
Tyler, who is Florence's police chief, said he and his family had been able to reveal that they were on the show but could not say much more.
"It's been a fun ride for us, for sure," he said Monday. "They actually recorded it on March 11 so we have known since March 11 what the outcome was but were under a non-disclosure agreement so we couldn't discuss much."
The win also earned the Tylers a trip to Los Angeles, California, to record an episode that features candidates for the $100,000 grand prize, but now they cannot reveal the outcome of that until that it airs on May 14.
Cassie Tyler had recorded the video nearly three years ago, but never thought about submitting it until some family and friends suggested it after recently seeing it.
The Tylers did not tell Jace or AP which video they had submitted, so when the boys saw it on March 11, "Jace was not impressed," Ron Tyler said.
Jace soon warmed up to it, and Tyler said they all have enjoyed the entire experience, especially the trip to Los Angeles and appearance on the show.
Tyler said the crew with "American's Funniest Home Videos" got a kick out of the kids, particularly while make-up artists were prepping AP.
"When they were putting makeup on AP, he kept saying, "That's not enough" and, "You need to put more on me,'" Tyler said.
He said they will cherish this forever, regardless of the outcome of the grand prize contest.
"To be one of the few that wins, it leaves us speechless," Tyler said, adding they plan to splurge on this summer's beach vacation with some of the $20,000 winnings. "It was a great experience out there. We did the touristy things and even took in a Dodgers game. We enjoyed every minute of the trip."
