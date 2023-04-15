Jace Tyler, 3, left, is guided by his father, Ron, as he climbs a swings outside while playing in June 2021 at their home in Florence. Jace and his dad are expected to be featured on the ABC TV show "America's Funniest Home Videos" this Sunday. [FILE/DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
FLORENCE — A video featuring Florence Police Chief Ron Tyler and his son, Jace, will make its way onto national television Sunday night.
The video involving a conversation between the father and son will be on "America's Funniest Home Videos." The show airs at 6 p.m. on ABC.
Tyler cannot reveal too much about the video before the show airs, but said it involves a conversation he had with Jace approximately 3 years ago about potty training.
"He was 2, about to turn 3 at the time," he said. "His older brother can be quite the distraction during potty training, and he can grab the attention of Jace as opposed to Jace focusing on the important things such as potty training. So I called Jace into a bedroom for a kind of man-to-man talk about what we need to be focusing on, and the rest is history. It'll be fun for everybody."
Tyler said his wife, Cassie, became amused by the conversation, so she took out her phone and filmed it.
"So the credit goes to her for this," he said.
Tyler said they decided to submit the video to the show during a conversation at a get-together with some family and friends.
"The topic came up about somebody having a funny video, and we started swapping out and I showed this one of Jace and they said you need to do that," he said.
They had posted it on Facebook and received a good response, so they decided to submit it. They since have removed it from any social media so there won't be a spoiler opportunity.
Jace, who today is 5, and his brother, AP, who is 7, are the adopted sons of Ron and Cassie Tyler and youngest of four sons. Tyler said they all are long-time viewers of "America's Funniest Home Videos."
"We've always been a fan of the show," he said. "I've got kids ranging from 5 years old to 22 so I know I've been watching the show for 22 years. It's the funniest show that we can watch as a family and not have to worry about something inappropriate coming on."
Tyler said the boys frequently make him and Cassie laugh.
"Their funniest moments are when they say or do things that aren't meant to be funny," he said.
