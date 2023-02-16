UNITED CEREBAL PALSY TELETHON
When: 1 to 4 p.m. March 5
Where: Florence High School
Goal: $100,000
Local Airing: My8 channel
Donations: Via the televised phone number
----
TUSCUMBIA — Sundi Robertson vividly remembers the relief she felt knowing there was an agency that could help her baby girl, Evelyn, in the aftermath of suffering a stroke two days after her birth.
Evelyn, who is about to turn 2 years old next month, has been receiving free therapy services the past 18 months at the United Cerebral Palsy Center.
Those free services are offered to children who are developmentally disabled/delayed throughout northwest Alabama.
The program currently serves 60 children suffering from cerebral palsy, autism, Down syndrome, cleft palate and spina bifida.
For Robertson, who lives in Leighton, the once weekly services have been a godsend.
"Evelyn gets physical, occupational and speech therapies each week," Robertson said, adding that she and her husband, Jacob, have seen much improvement, especially in Evelyn's mobility.
Because the stroke left Evelyn with severe muscle weakness, strengthening those muscles to improve her mobility has been the focus.
Robertson said her daughter is starting to crawl and pull up and is becoming more vocal.
"I believe the help she's gotten has been nothing short of miraculous with the progress she has made," she said. "They also work with us and give us great advice on what to be doing at home to help her."
The services continue to be offered for free through funds raised from the annual UCP Telethon benefitting the northwest Alabama center.
The telethon, which is in its 59th year and will be held March 5, is produced by Florence High School.
This year's telethon goal is $100,000.
Center director Alison Isbell said the money goes into the program's operational budget to continue providing services for its early intervention program, until age three, for free.
"We simply can't overstate the importance of this telethon," Isbell said. "It's our lifeline."
Ashley Haley of Muscle Shoals has seen the benefits of those services first-hand as her 18-month-old daughter, Remy, has also responded well to therapy.
Diagnosed with cerebral palsy, Haley said Remy has received occupational and physical therapy for nearly a year.
"It means everything for us to have this service and the fact that it's free is an absolute blessing," she said.
"I've taken extra jobs just to be able to help her have what she needs, so this free therapy is most appreciated. She's made some great strides, and even crawls some now and pulls up a stands a few seconds.
"Her therapy is basically about retraining her brain to do all these basic things like walking and she has the best therapists."
Haley said has started her own jewelry business to help offset expenses associated with additional care for her daughter. During the month of March, a percentage of her sales will go to the UCP Center.
"I want to do whatever I can to give back for what all the center has done for us," she said.
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.