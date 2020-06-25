FLORENCE — The University of North Alabama has been approved to create the university's first two doctoral programs.
The programs, which will start in the spring 2021 semester, include Executive Doctor of Business Administration from the College of Business (EDBA) and Exercise Science and Health Promotion from the College of Education and Human Sciences, university officials said Wednesday.
UNA President Ken Kitts said this elevates the university's standing by joining the ranks of others that offer doctorates.
“The EDBA and the Ph.D. in Exercise Science and Health Promotion allow the University of North Alabama to take its place among doctoral-granting institutions throughout the state and region and are a reflection of our high standards of academic excellence,” Kitts said in a university news release. “At 190 years, it’s an indicator that UNA continues to evolve and thrive to meet the changing needs of our students.”
The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commissions on Colleges and the Alabama Commission on Higher Education have approved the programs, UNA officials said in the release.
“The approval process was rigorous, and our faculty, especially those in the College of Business and College of Education and Human Sciences, worked extremely hard to ensure that the programs meet UNA’s high academic standards,” Ross Alexander, provost and executive vice president for Academic Affairs, said in the release. “We are prepared and excited to welcome our first doctoral cohorts to UNA.”
Through EDBA program, students will develop the ability to find solutions to complex problems in the business world and apply executive-level research skills to handle organizational challenges and disruptive trends, according to the release.
“As the only Executive DBA program in Alabama and the border states for our region, Tennessee, Mississippi and Georgia, this will offer a post-MBA research pathway for those seeing to advance their positions,” Greg Carnes, dean of the College of Business, said in the release. “We are well-prepared to welcome the first cohort and have put together a comprehensive curriculum and experienced faculty to ensure a seamless matriculation.”
The Exercise Science and Health Promotion doctorate program provides an opportunity for students to enter select positions for advanced study within the field, in a program that immerses them in ongoing laboratory research, according to the release.
Katie Kinney, dean of the College of Education and Human Sciences, said the Exercise Science and Health Promotion programs within the department have a rich history of instruction and contributions.
“Connecting two complementary programs to create a Ph.D. that's the first of its kind will unquestionably put UNA on the map," Kinney said in the release.
