FLORENCE — As excited as Ron Patterson is about reaching his goal of becoming a college president, it comes with a bit of mixed emotions.
"It's bittersweet," said Patterson, who is leaving his position as vice president for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at the University of North Alabama to become president at Chadron State College in Nebraska.
"I have fond memories from here and could go on and on about the number of individuals I've met along the way."
Patterson takes over at Chadron on July 1. He leaves an enduring legacy of achievement that included creating UNA's Strategic Diversity Plan.
"I have enjoyed my seven-year tenure at North Alabama very much," he said. "It has been a pleasure to be part of President Kitts' executive council, and to have been part of the university's enrollment growth by 11% during my time as the chief enrollment officer, as well as the development and implementation of the university's Strategic Diversity Plan."
The diversity plan already 71% completed, he said.
Kitts said he is proud to see Patterson reach the level of college president but he will be missed.
"Dr. Patterson has been an effective and vibrant leader at the university, engaging across divisions and departments in his role as vice president of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, and I know he will continue his good work and great relationship building at Chadron State College," Kitts said.
Patterson said he had always told Kitts one of his goals was to become a college president. When the Chadron position came open, he explored the college of some 2,300 students and liked what he saw.
"I read their leadership profile, looked at their mission and vision profile, and felt it was a perfect match and fit," he said.
One thing that stuck out is Chadron's inclusive policy, which is important to Patterson, a first-generation college student from Corinth, Mississippi, who believes in access to the public.
"It's an open-access college," Patterson said. "We don't look specifically at GPA or test scores for admission. That allows all students to be able to have the full university experience."
During his series of interviews for the position, Patterson found himself snowed in after flying to Chadron, Nebraska, which is in the northwest part of the state, from the nearby Rapid City, South Dakota, airport.
He said the interview was supposed to stretch over a 1½-day span but he stayed all week due to the snow.
"I had the opportunity to tour campus and the community and it felt right," he said. "It felt good. I got the opportunity to talk with students and find out what it's like to go there and live there."
"I think I won them over through the open forums. I had an open forum with their board of trustees, then the faculty and staff, and then the students."
The area still will see Patterson from time to time. His daughter, Olivia, enters North Alabama in the fall, where she will play on the soccer team, so he plans to attend games when possible. That also will help him keep in touch with the university and Shoals.
"I have fond memories," he said. "We have family here. An extended village family is what I call it."
