FLORENCE — The University of North Alabama has launched a comprehensive learning agreement with the state of Alabama designed to benefit state employees who are looking to get a bachelor's or master's degree.
Through the agreement, state workers will be able to enroll in the programs online, and the university will offer reduced tuition amounts.
“This initiative is significant to UNA and state employees at all levels,” said Ross Alexander, provost and executive vice president. “This was a collaborative effort between UNA and state Personnel Director Ms. Jackie Graham. She offered vision, leadership, facilitation and coordination to assist UNA in accomplishing this vital mission for Alabama’s employees.”
UNA officials pointed out the university has specialized degree programs that could benefit various state agencies.
Among examples officials mentioned are a master's in social work, or in family and community services for workers in the Department of Human Resources or Department of Youth Services.
Additional ones include a bachelor's and master's in criminal justice for state organizations such as the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Bureau of Pardons and Paroles, and Department of Corrections.
UNA also offers a master's in nursing and a bachelor's in applied health services for the Alabama Department of Public Health, and a bachelor's and master's in business administration, which could be used for numerous occupations and agencies.
Alexander said UNA has a focus on the workforce and providing online degrees that are flexible and priced competitively.
“We are a leader in that field, and this is an opportunity for employees at state agencies across Alabama to take advantage of those programs," he said. "They have dedicated their careers to public service, and we want to assist them in achieving their educational goals.”
