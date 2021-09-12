The University of North Alabama Army ROTC placed a wreath in front of the Memorial Amphitheater Saturday morning on the UNA campus and cadets and the public bowed their heads in a moment of silence to remember those who perished on the 20th anniversary of the worst terrorist attack on U.S. soil. Near the conclusion of the memorial ceremony two cadets began the march around downtown Florence with the American flag in hand. The walk continued with more cadets until 11 a.m. The unit began the day at 6 a.m. when the cadets and community members climbed 2,996 steps at Braly Stadium. Each step taken was in memory of each life lost on Sept. 11, 2001.

