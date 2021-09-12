The University of North Alabama Army ROTC placed a wreath in front of the Memorial Amphitheater Saturday morning on the UNA campus and cadets and the public bowed their heads in a moment of silence to remember those who perished on the 20th anniversary of the worst terrorist attack on U.S. soil. Near the conclusion of the memorial ceremony two cadets began the march around downtown Florence with the American flag in hand. The walk continued with more cadets until 11 a.m. The unit began the day at 6 a.m. when the cadets and community members climbed 2,996 steps at Braly Stadium. Each step taken was in memory of each life lost on Sept. 11, 2001.
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- 3 Lauderdale County schools reverting to hybrid schedules (1)
- Parents, grandparents express opposition to mask mandate to Lauderdale school board (1)
- We live in an interesting time (1)
- Florence City Council approves new city hall, parking decks (1)
- US regulators give full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine (1)
- Tuscumbia Council urged to leave golf course as is (1)
- Football: Muscle Shoals 36, Florence 35 (1)
- Flannagan named director of Colbert County Household Garbage Dept. (1)
- SGA votes against impeaching president (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.