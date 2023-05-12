SPRING COMMENCEMENT
Friday
5 p.m. Graduate students from College of Arts, Sciences and Engineering and College of Education and Human Sciences
7:30 p.m. Undergraduate students from Anderson College of Nursing and Health Professions and College of Education and Human Sciences
Saturday
9 a.m. Graduate students from Anderson College of Nursing and Health Professions and Sanders College of Business and Technology
11:30 a.m. Undergraduate students from Sanders College of Business and Technology
2 p.m. Undergraduate students from College of Arts, Sciences and Engineering
4:30 p.m. Undergraduate students from College of Arts, Sciences and Engineering
All ceremonies will be held in Norton Auditorium
___
FLORENCE — Kyle Reason has heard his name called numerous times in his life, but when it was called at a recent reward ceremony, the moment literally gave him pause.
That's because it was the first time he was called Dr. Kyle Reason.
"I paused for a moment," he said. "I'm still not used to it."
When Reason receives his diploma from the University of North Alabama today, it will be different from any that the state's oldest university has ever handed out.
He will be the first UNA student to graduate with a doctorate after completing an intense three-year program.
"It's been stressful," Reason said. "It's been a very long journey. Now that I'm looking back at it, it's been very rewarding. There's been a lot of emotions over the years. The most stressful was the presentation to the faculty, but I had an amazing chair guide me through it."
That dissertation chairwoman, Lauren G. Killen, an associate professor in exercise science, received her bachelor's and master's from UNA before going on to receive a doctorate at Middle Tennessee State University.
Killen, who, like Reason, has a doctorate in the field of human performance, said it was rewarding not only to lead Reason through the program, but also to have a role in her alma mater's first doctoral program.
"It's as exciting if not more exciting than when I got my doctorate," she said.
Although in operation since 1830, UNA has only just started offering doctorates in some fields, and Killen said Reason was the perfect candidate to be the first to receive one.
"It's been an incredible experience," she said. "My Number 1 word for Kyle is coachable, which is what I look for in a student."
Reason's dissertation involved how to get people to become and remain physically active. He has accepted a position at St. Cloud University in Minnesota, where he will teach and continue his research.
"Our research is filling in some gaps," he said. "There are barriers to exercise, such as time availability and enjoyment, but also time perception. If you perceive you don't have time, you're not going to work out."
After receiving a bachelor's at Hope College and master's at Eastern Illinois, Reason found UNA while looking for a university where he could pursue a doctorate.
"I love that it was a teaching emphasis of the program," he said. "It's specifically designed to teach you not just as a researcher but also as a teacher."
Killen said Reason's office was near her office and the path between them frequently was taken.
"He knows exactly how many steps it is from my office to his," she said with a laugh, to which Reason quickly responded, "thirty-seven."
She said Reason's degree means they now are equal colleagues.
"That's what the goal is," Killen said. "Seeing him grow as a professional has been rewarding."
Reason said he found little time for sleep from September through December while working on collecting data for his dissertation. That involved running numerous participants on machines such as treadmills and stationary bicycles.
"When I finished data collection, I was relieved," he said. "I thought that was the worst of it, but was I ever wrong, because then came the writing part."
Reason said he hopes many others receive doctorates from UNA, and if they choose to do so, he offered advice that brought a smile of gratitude from Killen.
"Find a mentor who cares," he said. "That was probably the most important thing in the process."
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.